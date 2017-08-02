Nagoya finishes off Hachinohe in rescheduled Emperor’s Cup match

Second-division Nagoya Grampus beat non-league Vanraure Hachinohe 2-1 after the remaining 25 minutes of their rescheduled Emperor’s Cup third-round game was played Wednesday night.

Nagoya led the initial July 12 game at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Stadium 1-0 through Ryo Nagai’s goal when it was abandoned in the 65th minute because of thunder and lightning.

Seiya Murakami leveled for Hachinohe with the first goal of Wednesday’s game but Brazilian midfielder Washington secured victory for Grampus in the 85th minute to send them into the last 16.

The fourth round of matches will be played on Sept. 20.

As well as Wednesday’s match having to start from the same point in the game and be played at the same venue, both teams were supposed to field the same players that were on the pitch and on the bench at the time the first game was stopped.

But they were given special permission by the Japan Football Association to make changes. Nagoya were unable to fulfill the initial requirement due to injuries and transfers.

It was not the first time an Emperor’s Cup game had to restart on a different day because it was stopped due to bad weather.

In 2015, a match between J1 club Yokohama F. Marinos and non-league MIO Biwako Shiga at Nissan Stadium restarted 28 minutes, 16 seconds into the second half with the score tied 1-1 after the initial game at that point was stopped because of rain.