Maeda states case to keep spot in rotation

Yu Darvish is making an impact for the Los Angeles Dodgers before even joining the team.

Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings Tuesday night, leading the streaking Dodgers past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 for their ninth straight win.

After the game, Maeda acknowledged he believed he needed to protect his spot in a crowded rotation.

“Yes, I do feel the pressure,” Maeda said through a translator. “That’s the reality right now. We have a lot of really good pitchers who are producing.”

The slumping Braves were shut down by Maeda (10-4) but cut their deficit to one run with Johan Camargo’s two-run homer off Josh Ravin in the eighth. Atlanta ended the inning with Brandon Phillips, who had a pinch-hit single, on third base.

Maeda struck out six and walked one. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander was “just attacking the strike zone. It was fun to watch.”

Darvish, acquired by the Dodgers from the Texas Rangers on Monday, will join the team Wednesday.

Roberts said he knows his starting pitchers feel pressure to keep their spots.

“I think that plays into it, the competition,” he said.

With his fourth win in as many starts, Maeda, who went 16-11 in his rookie season, improved his ERA to 3.79 and became the fifth Japanese major leaguer in history to post double-digit wins in his first two seasons.

Hideo Nomo (Dodgers, 1995-1996), Daisuke Matsuzaka (Boston Red Sox, 2007-2008), Darvish (Rangers, 2012-2013) and Masahiro Tanaka (New York Yankees, 2014-2015) also accomplished the feat.

Cody Bellinger led off the fourth with his 29th homer into the Braves’ bullpen in right-center off Atlanta starter Lucas Sims (0-1).

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save in 29 chances.

Yasiel Puig doubled and scored on Chris Taylor’s double in the third. Puig also singled, stole third base and scored on catcher Tyler Flowers’ throwing error in the fifth.

Sims and second baseman Ozzie Albies made their major league debuts for Atlanta, which has lost six in a row.

Sims yielded three runs and six hits in six innings.

“Definitely a day that I will never forget,” Sims said. “I wish I could have executed a couple of pitches a little better, but for sure it was a special night.”

The Braves have lost 12 of 15 since reaching .500 at 45-45 on July 16.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 2

In Milwaukee, Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, helping the Brewers hold on for a victory over the Cardinals.

Nelson (9-5) entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against St. Louis. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Marlins 7, Nationals 6

In Miami, Max Scherzer hit his first career homer to help build a six-run lead, but he pitched only one inning before departing with a neck spasm, and the Marlins rallied to beat Washington.

Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution, the Nationals said.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for Miami.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa came on as the fifth of six Miami pitchers to take the mound, and retired the three batters he faced with ease in the eighth inning.

Rockies 5, Mets 4

In Denver, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth.

Charlie Blackmon crashed into the center-field fence for an outstanding catch that ended the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, the Rockies took advantage of a misplay by New York shortstop Amed Rosario, a touted prospect making his major league debut.

Reds 9, Pirates 1

In Pittsburgh, Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and Cincinnati overwhelmed the Pirates.

Hamilton tripled and scored in the first inning. Then he sent a pitch from Jameson Taillon (6-5) into the right-field seats in the second for his third home run of the season as the last-place Reds beat Pittsburgh again.

Cubs 16, Diamondbacks 4

In Chicago, Jon Lester hit his first major league homer and struck out nine to reach 2,000 for his career, helping the Cubs cruise past Arizona.

Anthony Rizzo went deep twice and Ian Happ and Javier Baez also connected as Chicago kicked off a six-game homestand with its 14th win in 17 games since the All-Star break.

Giants 10, Athletics 4

In Oakland, Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer and Nick Hundley added a two-run shot to back a stellar start by Jeff Samardzija.

Brandon Belt homered leading off the fourth inning to help his team snap a four-game losing streak. San Francisco’s five runs in the first matched its most in any inning this year, and the three homers also equaled a season high.

Red Sox 12, Indians 10

In Boston, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Red Sox pull off the final rally of a wild game and beat Cleveland, despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff homer with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Boston bullpen, steadying himself by holding onto the fence with his right arm. Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides.

A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch.

Rays 6, Astros 4

In Houston, Evan Longoria became the second Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle and drove in three runs to lead the Rays past the Astros.

He was a double shy when he came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and laced a laser to left field. Longoria dashed to second base and slid in to avoid the tag of Jose Altuve.

He was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned after a crew chief review. Most of the Rays stood up behind the railing of the dugout and cheered as the call was reversed.

Tigers 4, Yankees 3

In New York, John Hicks hit a three-run homer in his first big league game in more than a month, Justin Upton added a solo drive off CC Sabathia, and Detroit held on to beat the Yankees.

A 27-year-old rookie recalled Monday for his fifth major league stint this season, Hicks drove a slider over the right-center field wall in the second inning, capping a 10-pitch at-bat.

Blue Jays 8, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Justin Smoak hit his 31st homer, Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs, and Toronto beat the White Sox.

Smoak and Donaldson each connected for the second straight night and third time in five games. Donaldson also had a sacrifice fly and RBI double.

Mariners 8, Rangers 7

In Arlington, Texas, Robinson Cano doubled twice and drove in three runs as Seattle beat the Rangers.

Cano’s two-run double in the sixth was the 499th of his career, moving him into a time with Rusty Staub for 63rd in MLB history.

Orioles 7, Royals 2

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy allowed three hits over a career-high eight innings, newcomer Tim Beckham had two hits and scored twice and the resurgent Orioles won their fourth straight.

Seth Smith drove in three runs to help Baltimore move within two games of .500 (52-54) for the first time since July 3.

Angels 7, Phillies 1

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and a two-run double, and the Angels snapped Phillies’ five-game winning streak.

Pujols followed up his go-ahead double off Aaron Nola (8-7) in the fifth inning with his 608th career homer in the seventh off reliever Mark Leiter. The slugger’s third homer in two games left him one behind Sammy Sosa for eighth place in baseball history.

Padres 3, Twins 0

In San Diego, Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter.

The Padres had only two hits and led 1-0 going into the eighth before Hunter Renfroe singled off Alan Busenitz with one out and Hedges homered to right-center.