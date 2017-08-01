Cubs bury hatchet with fan Bartman

Having ended their title drought, the Chicago Cubs want their most notorious fan to share in their good fortune.

The Cubs announced on Monday they were giving a World Series ring to Steve Bartman, who reached for and deflected a foul ball that might have landed in left fielder Moises Alou’s glove with Chicago five outs from the World Series in 2003.

Bartman was harassed after the incident — which occurred when the Cubs were leading the Marlins in the game and the National League Championship Series — and has avoided the spotlight since Chicago’s defeat that year. Chicago beat Cleveland last fall for its first championship since 1908.

The Cubs say they “hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter” and Bartman “continues to be fully embraced by this organization.”

Bartman released a statement saying he is “deeply moved and sincerely grateful.”