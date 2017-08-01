Man United signs Matic from Chelsea

Manchester United signed midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on Monday on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old Serb rejoins former manager Jose Mourinho after playing a key role when the Portuguese coach guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season.

“I am delighted to have joined Manchester United,” Matic said. “To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

Neither English Premier League club gave financial details of the deal, which was reportedly for £40 million ($52.8 million).