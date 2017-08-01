Gonzalez loses no-hitter to Miami in ninth

Gio Gonzalez took the mound Monday filled with emotion while thinking of his extremely pregnant wife and his late friend Jose Fernandez.

Soon he was thinking about a no-hitter, too.

The Washington Nationals left-hander held the Miami Marlins hitless until the ninth inning, when Dee Gordon led off with a clean single , and Sean Doolittle got the final three outs for a 1-0 victory.

Gonzalez’s wife is back in Washington and expected to deliver their second child at any time. To compound his emotions, before the game he met Fernandez’s family, visiting Marlins Park for the first time since the late ace — an offseason fishing buddy of Gonzalez’s — died in a boat crash last September.

“It was a heavy dose of a lot of emotion today,” said Gonzalez, a native of nearby Hialeah. “I tried to calm it down. I didn’t want to think about it too much.”

Gonzalez (9-5) succeeded, delivering one of the best performances of his 10-year career. He walked three, hit a batter, struck out five and retired 14 in a row during one stretch.

Gonzalez warmed up before the game using a ball bearing Fernandez’s number and initials. But once he took the mound, his emotions didn’t show.

“He was really focused and very calm — the best I’ve seen him,” manager Dusty Baker said.

But he tired in the ninth. Gordon singled by sending a soft liner the opposite way to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch, the 106th pitch Gonzalez threw.

The weary lefty’s attention immediately turned to Doolittle warming up.

“It was like, ‘All right, I’m exhausted, let’s go get the man and close this game out. I want to go home now,’ ” Gonzalez said. “If it would have happened, it would have been beautiful. It didn’t happen, but we got the win. That’s the most important thing.”

Mindful of Fernandez’s family, Gonzalez waved his glove toward the Marlins’ dugout as he walked off the mound, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd of 18,962.

Jose Urena (9-5) matched zeros with Gonzalez until the sixth, when Bryce Harper’s RBI single put the Nationals ahead. Urena allowed just three hits in eight innings. Yankees 7, Tigers 3

In New York, Aaron Judge broke out of a slump with his 34th home run, regaining sole possession of the major league lead, and Chase Headley sparked the Yankees past Detroit. Orioles 2, Royals 1

In Baltimore, Craig Gentry singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Orioles cooled off surging Kansas City. Red Sox 6, Indians 2

In Boston, Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning and rookie Rafael Devers went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Red Sox. Phillies 7, Braves 6

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco hit homers, Nick Pivetta threw six sharp innings and the Phillies beat Atlanta. Mariners 6, Rangers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Robinson Cano had a two-run single in the ninth and Seattle won hours after the Rangers traded pitcher Yu Darvish. White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

In Chicago, Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in two days, and the White Sox rallied to beat Toronto after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury. Astros 14, Rays 7

In Houston, Jake Marisnick homered twice among his three hits and had a career-high five RBIs to help the Astros coast past Tampa Bay. Athletics 8, Giants 5

In Oakland, Marcus Semien hit a grand slam off reliever George Kontos in the sixth inning, and Oakland held on to beat San Francisco, hours after trading ace Sonny Gray.