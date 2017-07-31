Vettel wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel overcame technical difficulties to win a tense Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his championship lead over rival Lewis Hamilton to 14 points heading into the summer break.

The four-time Formula One champion made a decent start from pole position, crucially holding off teammate Kimi Raikkonen on the long straight into Turn 1. On a Hungaroring track where overtaking is notoriously hard, there were limited chances to catch him after that.

But Vettel was hampered by a steering issue for more than half the race, allowing the Mercedes cars to close the gap on him and Raikkonen — who in turn was being slowed down by Vettel.

“I’m over the moon. It was a really difficult race. I had my hands full,” Vettel said. “The steering started to go sideways and it got worse.”

Vettel held on for his fourth win of the season and 46th overall, while Raikkonen expertly defended his position for a Ferrari 1-2.

“I felt there was something not right when we dropped the car on the grid. The steering wheel was already not straight, it was tilting to the left,” Vettel said. “I had no room for error. The race felt very, very long.”

His win was aided by Raikkonen’s cagey driving, and Vettel in turn owes his Finnish teammate a favor after this.

“I know Kimi was faster,” Vettel said. “Not a great position for him to be in the middle.”

Raikkonen used all of his experience to fend off Hamilton, who eventually finished fourth behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“It wasn’t ideal as I felt I had the speed,” Raikkonen said. “We know as teammates what we had to do. Probably not force the issue (like we would) against someone else.”

Asked if he could have won the race, he replied “Definitely, I had a very good car,” but added “we had a plan as a team.”