Rangers star Beltre joins MLB’s 3,000-hit club

Adrian Beltre had a feeling like none other he has experienced on a baseball field when he saw his three children coming toward him. Then they kept running to the wall in right-center field.

Only after helping unveil a logo commemorating Beltre’s 3,000th career hit did the kids return to hug their father , the 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman who had just become the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall in the major leagues, to do that.

“What happened today after the hit, it was the best moment in my life,” Beltre said. “When I saw that, I felt like I was in the cloud, because I really saw the joy in their faces. It was a nice moment to enjoy with them, my family, my wife.”

Beltre reached the milestone in the fourth inning of a 10-6 loss on Sunday to the Baltimore Orioles, who got homers from Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo in a five-run fifth.

“It’s an honor to be here for it. Especially, we couldn’t have drawn it up better where we win and we get a chance to see that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Everybody in the game has a lot of respect for him, not only statistically but the way he’s handled success over the years.”

The Rangers were already down 4-0 when Beltre, who finished his 2,771st career game 1-for-5, had a hard hit down the line — fittingly past third base — for a double.

A banner was unfurled high above straightaway center field congratulating him. His teammates, who had crowded on the rail of the first-base dugout to be as close as possible to the historic moment, flooded onto the field to celebrate with him.

Beltre’s two daughters and 10-year-oldson left the front-row seats near the dugout they had shared with family members, including Beltre’s parents.

“We have a lot of great baseball players in the Dominican Republic, and I’m proud to be one of them,” Beltre said, calling the moment even more special because of being able to share it with his father on what was Father’s Day in the Dominican Republic.

Now in his 20th big league season, he is only the third player who is primarily a third baseman in the 3,000-hit club, joining Hall of Famers George Brett and Wade Boggs.

The milestone came only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who referred to Beltre as the “next Hall of Famer” said July 30 will forever be one that Texas fans will remember as “Ranger Day.”

“Like we told him earlier, he means so much to this organization, to this team, a mentor to every single player and coach,” Banister said. “We thanked him for allowing us to tag along this journey with him, and be part of it.”

A pre-recorded message from Rodriguez in Cooperstown congratulating Beltre for 3,000 hits was played on the stadium video boards after the fourth ended.

“I just think it’s amazing,” said Jeff Bagwell, who was inducted with Rodriguez. “He’s just an amazing baseball player, arguably one of the best third basemen of all time. He can do everything. He plays hurt, he hits for average, he hits for power, drives in runs. He’s a great, great player.”

The only other current active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who is tied with Hall of Famer Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time at 3,060 hits.

Beltre is tied for 30th on the hits list with Roberto Clemente. Al Kaline (3,007) and Boggs (3,010) are next up on the list.

Wade Miley (5-9) went five innings and one of the four hits he allowed was Beltre’s 3,000th. The Orioles lefty also got one of his five strikeouts when Beltre went down swinging in the second inning.

“As a fan of the game, what a career that guy’s had. I wasn’t trying to let him get a hit by any means, but at the same time as a fan, this had to happen,” said Miley, who joined his teammates on the field applauding for Beltre. “He’s one of those guys that as a kid you watch. That’s the kind of respect I have for him.”

Beltre’s first hit came as a 19-year-old rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, 1998, four years after they had signed him. After seven seasons with the Dodgers, he spent five years in Seattle and one in Boston before joining the Rangers as a free agent in 2011, the year he finally made it to a World Series.

The double was Beltre’s 1,111th hit with the Rangers, after 949 with the Dodgers, 751 with the Mariners, and 189 in his only season with the Red Sox before going to Texas as a free agent. A power guy, he has never bunted for a hit.

It was Beltre’s 605th career double, matching Paul Molitor for 14th all-time. That also matched Mel Ott for 20th with 5,041 total bases; and Beltre’s 454 homers are 38th on that list. He is also a five-time Gold Glove winner who had a career-best and franchise-record 62 consecutive games at third base without an error before a throwing error Saturday night — and another Sunday.

“Never in my life did I think about collecting 3,000 hits, playing 20 years, hitting 400-plus homers. I never expected that, I never saw myself doing that,” Beltre said. “When you play every day . . . and do the best you can to help your ball club, sometimes you accumulate numbers.”

Tigers 13, Astros 1

In Detroit, Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in what could be his last start with Detroit.

In his last start before Monday’s trade deadline, Verlander (6-7) gave up five singles and three walks while striking out six.

Rays 5, Yankees 3

In New York, Corey Dickerson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run third, and Tampa Bay’S bullpen allowed one hit over five scoreless innings to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Royals 5, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Alex Gordon’s two-run triple capped a four-run eighth inning, and Kansas City rallied to beat the Red Sox a day after its season-high, nine-game winning streak was snapped.

Blue Jays 11, Angels 10

In Toronto, Steve Pearce hit his second game-ending grand slam in four days as the Blue Jays pulled off the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history, rallying for seven runs to beat Los Angeles.

Pearce connected with one out off Bud Norris (1-4). On Thursday, Pearce’s slam with two outs in the 10th inning lifted Toronto over Oakland 8-4.

White Sox 3, Indians 1

In Chicago, Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the White Sox ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak.

Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game, including seven straight at home, and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul.

Athletics 6, Twins 5 (12)

In Oakland, Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Athletics to a win over Minnesota.

Mariners 9, Mets 1

In Seattle, James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle.

Cubs 4, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey’s solid six-inning start to help Chicago beat the Brewers.

Pirates 7, Padres 1

In San Diego, Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift Pittsburgh over the Padres.

It was McCutchen’s third multi-homer game of the season and 15th of his career. He also made a nice diving catch in center field to end the eighth.

Cardinals 3, Diamondbacks 2

In St. Louis, Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs.

Lynn (9-6), the subject of trade rumors the past few days, gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts.

Reds 6, Marlins 4

In Miami, rookie Luis Castillo pitched a career-best eight innings, Tucker Barnhart drove in three runs and Cincinnati ended a six-game skid.

Ichiro Suzuki finished hitless in three at-bats for the Marlins.

Phillies 2, Braves 1

In Philadelphia, Freddy Galvis hit a bases-loaded single to right field in the ninth inning to give the Phillies their second straight walk-off win.

Rockies 10, Nationals 6 (1st)

Nationals 3, Rockies 1 (2nd)

In Washington, Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs and Colorado roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The Nationals won the second game behind a two-run homer from Adam Lind and a solo shot by Brian Goodwin. Starter Edwin Jackson allowed one run over seven innings while striking out six.