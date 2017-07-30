Japan beats Uruguay to hand coach Lamas first win

Slasher Makoto Hiejima racked up a game-high 16 points as the Japanese men’s national team cruised past Uruguay 72-57 in the second game of a two-game exhibition series at Aoyama Gakuin University on Sunday.

Japan, which lost 79-69 to the South Americans on Saturday, was able to pick up its first victory under new head coach Julio Lamas.

The “Akatsuki Five” will soon depart for Spain to play a few more exhibition games leading up to the Aug. 8-20 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut.

Japan gave a fine performance both offensively and defensively in bouncing back from the previous day’s loss.

“We held them to 17 points or fewer every quarter,” said Lamas, who only arrived in Japan on July 20, through an interpreter. “We had intensity defensively and I credit our players for that. Offensively, we were able to pass the ball better after halftime. Those were the biggest reasons for our win today.”

Star point guard Yuki Togashi agreed with Lamas, saying that the team made adjustments well both offensively and defensively.

“If not entirely, we made the necessary adjustments from yesterday,” the Chiba Jets Funabashi player said. “We grew from yesterday and it was a good game for us and it will help our development going forward.”

While all 12 players on the Japanese roster got to play in the game, Hiejima shined most, showcasing his signature drive-ins. Yet he also went 2-for-2 from behind the 3-point arc as well.

“We played our defense hard from the beginning having made adjustments from yesterday, and personally I was able to penetrate into the paint,” said Hiejima, who played just 17 minutes, 36 seconds. “I think we were able to perform how coach Lamas asks us to a little bit today.”

Guard Ryusei Shinoyama followed Hiejima with 10 points for Japan.

For Uruguay, which is ranked No. 26 in the world (Japan is No. 48), former NBA big man Esteban Batista had 13 points and eight rebounds, both game-highs.

Japan entered halftime ahead 35-31.

Japan outrebounded Uruguay 36-33. The hosts were sharp in 3-point shooting, going 10-for-22.

Lamas emphasized that it was a little too early to comment on his new team and players as he has not been with the squad long enough.

“I saw little hints from these two games to form our Japanese style of basketball going forward,” said Lamas, who was previously a head coach of the Argentine men’s national team. “But we have not played enough games yet. Unless we play at least 10 games or so, we are not going to find our style.”

Lamas is fond of Japanese players’ work ethic and high basketball IQ, but he stressed that there is a long way to go for the team to fully develop and meet its high goal, which includes a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We are going to have to penetrate into the paint more, we are going to have to have better spacing, we are going to have to rotate the ball more,” Lamas said. “We are going to have to work on these to get into our system more.”