Gardner records game-winning hit for Yanks

This latest hit by Brett Gardner produced another walkoff win for the New York Yankees — without any mishaps, either.

Gardner hit an RBI single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, sending the AL East leaders over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 for their sixth straight win.

“Makes me feel good,” Gardner said. “It’s an exciting win for us — a very important game against a tough opponent.”

Gardner won the series opener against the Rays on Thursday night with an 11th-inning home run. That sparked a wild celebration at home plate, and Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge was accidentally hit by Gardner’s helmet and lost half of his front left tooth.

A day after Judge went to the dentist for a fix, he steered clear this time, instead pouring Gatorade on Gardner and nimbly avoiding the happy group.

Chase Headley and Gary Sanchez hit long home runs for New York. The contending Rays lost their sixth straight game at Yankee Stadium.

“That team is on fire right now,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Seems like a lot of things are going their way. They’re in such a good spot right now as a club.”

With the game 4-4, Brad Boxberger (2-3) walked Headley to lead off the ninth, and pinch runner Jacoby Ellsbury promptly stole second.

Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch and Ronald Torreyes tried to put down a sacrifice bunt, but instead reached first to load the bases when infielders Adeiny Hechavarria and Tim Beckham miscommunicated on a ground ball for the second time in the series.

Cash brought in newly acquired left-hander Dan Jennings to face the lefty-hitting Gardner. On an 0-1 pitch, Gardner grounded a ball past the Tampa Bay infield to score the winning run.

“When we needed the huge hit, he got it for us,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Orioles 4, Rangers 0

In Arlington, Texas, the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre singled to get within one hit of 3,000 for his career, but Kevin Gausman and Zach Britton combined for Baltimore’s sixth shutout this season.

Beltre was 1-for-4, grounding a ball through the left side for a hit leading off the fourth. He had two chances to become the 31st major leaguer with 3,000 hits, but grounded out to shortstop in the sixth and was retired on a double play in the ninth.

Red Sox 9, Royals 8 (10)

In Boston, Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera’s tag on Eduardo Nunez’s groundout in the 10th inning, lifting the Red Sox past Kansas City and ending the Royals’ nine-game winning streak.

Nunez also hit two solo homers over the Green Monster. He is 5-for-9 in two games since being acquired from San Francisco for two minor league pitchers on Tuesday night.

Indians 5, White Sox 4

In Chicago, pinch hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run, and Cleveland beat the White Sox for their ninth straight victory.

Corey Kluber struck out 12 in 6⅓ innings for the Indians, and Carlos Santana went 1-for-1 with four walks.

Angels 6, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Cliff Pennington hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in Los Angeles’ three-run ninth inning, helping the Angels rally for the win.

Ben Revere hit an RBI double off Roberto Osuna (3-1) and advanced to third when pinch-runner Kaleb Cowart scored on a wild pitch. Revere then scampered home on Pennington’s fly ball to shallow center.

Athletics 5, Twins 4

In Oakland, Rajai Davis hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Athletics to the win.

Pinch hitter Adam Rosales reached on a leadoff walk before Davis hit a drive to center against Taylor Rogers (5-3). Davis finished with four hits, breaking out of an 0-for-13 slump and helping Oakland manager Bob Melvin to his 1,000th career victory.

Tigers 5, Astros 3

In Detroit, Jose Iglesias hit two RBI doubles and Matt Boyd pitched into the seventh inning.

Iglesias’ second run-scoring double tied it at 3-3 in the seventh. Ian Kinsler then flared a single to center to give the Tigers the lead.

Mariners 3, Mets 2

In Seattle, Yovani Gallardo took a shutout into the sixth inning, to help the Mariners stop Jacob deGrom’s eight-start winning streak.

Gallardo (5-7), banished to the bullpen in mid-June, allowed one run and five hits in 5⅔ innings in his second outing since returning to the rotation. Edwin Diaz allowed Michael Conforto’s RBI single in the ninth before finishing for his 19th save.

Dodgers 2, Giants 1

In Los Angeles, Corey Seager had three hits, Cody Bellinger drove in two runs and the Dodgers earned their seventh straight victory.

Rich Hill (8-4) pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as major league-leading Los Angeles won for the 38th time in 44 games. At 73-31, the Dodgers are 42 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 102-60 in 1974.

Cubs 2, Brewers 1 (11)

In Milwaukee, Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Cubs strengthened their hold on first place in the NL Central.

Kris Bryant had three hits, including a tying RBI single in the seventh inning, as the Cubs improved to 12-3 since the All-Star break. Mike Montgomery (3-6) worked the 10th for the win and All-Star closer Wade Davis got three outs for his 21st save in 21 chances, striking out pinch hitter Jonathan Villar with a runner on first for the final out.

Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.

Rockies 4, Nationals 2

In Washington, German Marquez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Trevor Story homered for Colorado.

Marquez (9-4) struck out a career-high 10 while allowing two runs and three hits over seven innings in his 20th career start.

Marlins 7, Reds 3

In Miami, Adam Conley won consecutive starts for the first time this season, Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Marlins earned their fourth straight victory.

Dee Gordon had three hits for Miami, and Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs. Conley (4-3) went 7⅔ innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out a season-best seven.

Phillies 4, Braves 3 (11)

In Philadelphia, Ty Kelly hit a game-ending RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting the Phillies to the comeback victory.

Odubel Herrera hit a tying homer with one out in the ninth off Braves closer Jim Johnson. Herrera finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks 7, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs for Arizona, and Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings.

Greinke (13-4) allowed one run and four hits while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts. He struck out nine and walked one.

Padres 4, Pirates 2

In San Diego, Dinelson Lamet pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning and fellow rookie Manuel Margot homered and scored twice, leading the Padres to their fourth straight victory.

Jose Pirela tripled twice, and Hunter Renfroe doubled in a run.