Garcia beats Broner to keep unbeaten record

Mikey Garcia piled up the punches in another powerful performance, and his career is clearly climbing.

Adrien Broner remains stalled.

Garcia unanimously outpointed Broner on Saturday night to remain undefeated, a fight that didn’t give him a title but could open more opportunities to fight for another one.

Garcia controlled his first fight at 140 pounds, particularly with body shots he was able to sneak in below Broner’s defense, and won 117-111 on one card and 116-112 on the other two.

“This is definitely one of my best performances ever. I think I controlled the fight in the early rounds and I kept the activity up,” Garcia said. “(Broner) is a great fighter who has great skills. I was the superior fighter tonight.”

A former champion in three lower weight classes, Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) never seriously hurt Broner but dictated the action for most of the 12 rounds, landing nearly twice as many punches according to post-fights stats.

Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) lost a fight he probably needed to win to prove he is worthy of still being considered one of boxing’s headliners and capable of beating some of the sport’s best. It was better than some of his recent performances, but not good enough against a fighter of Garcia’s caliber, and even he seemed to be talking about his career in the past after the fight.

“At the end of the day I’m still a four-time world champion at four different weight classes and I’ll still be in the history books,” Broner said.