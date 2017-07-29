Nishikori seeded second for Citi Open

Kei Nishikori will be seeded second at the men’s singles at Citi Open after the draw was made on Friday.

Nishikori, ranked eighth in the world, will enter the tournament from the second round and faces the winner of a match between Americans Donald Young and Tim Smyczek.

The 27-year-old Nishikori aims to capture his second title at the tournament in Washington, D.C., following his first victory in 2015. He has been suffering from injuries this season and made a third-round exit at Wimbledon earlier this month.

The Citi Open is considered a warm-up event for the U.S. Open in August.