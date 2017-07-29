Takanashi soars to victory in first summer competition

Sara Takanashi won her first ski jump event of the summer season on Saturday.

Takanashi, who claimed the overall ski jumping World Cup title last season, had two 61.0-meter jumps for a winning total of 232.8 points at the All-Japan Junior Ladies Summer Jump.

Yuki Ito (227.0) finished second with two jumps of 60.0 meters. Yuka Seto was third with 202.8.

“I will give my jumps a passing score. There are still things I have to improve,” said Takanashi, who is a medal hopeful for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Takanashi finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and hasn’t won a title at the world championships, but has dominated on the World Cup circuit.

“I will make the most of every single day, and take what I’ve learned and use that experience to enhance my jumps,” Takanashi said.