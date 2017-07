MLB plans games in Asia, England

Major League Baseball plans to start the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Asia and play regular-season games in England in June of both years.

The collective bargaining agreement reached in November was finalized and sent to the clubs Friday, and it contains a schedule for international play through 2021.

The agreement calls for the season opener to be played in Asia in 2018 and 2020 and specifies Japan for 2019. However, plans have not progressed for a 2018 Asian opener and those games are now unlikely, according to a source.