Preds center gets eight-year deal

The Nashville Predators have signed top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract, the largest deal the franchise has ever handed out.

General manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.

Poile noted he’s been looking for a No. 1 center for years and believes Johansen is poised to become an elite player in the NHL.

Now the Predators have him under contract at an average of $8 million a year through the 2024-25 season, and linemates Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are signed for the next five years.