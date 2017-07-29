Yankees hurler Tanaka dazzles in 14-K outing

Masahiro Tanaka took a perfect game into the sixth inning and struck out a career-high 14, pitching the New York Yankees past the Tampa Bay Rays for their fifth straight win on Friday.

Brett Gardner hit a leadoff home run, Aaron Judge lined his AL-leading 33rd homer and Clint Frazier added a three-run shot to boost Tanaka in New York’s 6-1 victory

Tanaka (8-9) struck out the first five batters, all swinging. He set down 17 in a row before Adeiny Hechavarria grounded a sharp, two-out single up the middle. Tanaka allowed two hits and walked none, and finished up by striking out the side in the eighth.

After Hechavarria’s single, he gave up another hit in the next inning — a two-out solo homer by Lucas Duda — but worked a 1-2-3 eighth with three strikeouts to wrap up his 109-pitch effort.

“The Rays had the upper hand before so I strongly felt that I wanted to keep them at bay,” said Tanaka, who lost to Tampa Bay in both of his meetings with the club this year, including the season opener in early April.

“Just as I thought after the fifth inning that I was throwing a no-hitter, I allowed a hit in the next inning,” the 28-year-old said. “My focus was more on pitching where I want to rather than trying to get strikeouts. I had good control today.”

Yankees reliever David Robertson, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in mid-July, retired the side in the ninth.

Rangers 8, Orioles 2

In Arlington, Texas, Adrian Beltre had two RBI singles to increase his hit total to 2,998, Elvis Andrus homered and the Rangers trounced Baltimore.

Beltre, the 38-year-old third baseman in his 20th major league season, is on the brink of becoming only the 31st player in the 3,000-hit club.

Marlins 7, Reds 4

In Miami, J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a tiebreaking home run, to spark a four-run seventh inning against Cincinnati.

For the Marlins, Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit double in the sixth. The 43-year-old outfielder now has 3,060 hits in MLB, tying former Astros player Craig Biggio for 22nd on the all-time hit list.

Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa pitched the ninth, allowing one run and one hit, a homer, while striking out one.

Twins 6, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Jaime Garcia (1-0) struck out seven over 6⅔ innings in his debut for Minnesota, which acquired him Monday from Atlanta.

Rays 4, Red Sox 2

In Boston, Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off emergency starter Rick Porcello, who took over when David Price went back on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left elbow, and Kansas City won its ninth straight game.

Cardinals 1, Diamondbacks 0

In St. Louis, Arizona starter Robbie Ray was hit in the head by a line drive and driven off the field in a cart during the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Cardinals.

Astros 6, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer in the eighth, lifting Houston over the Tigers.

Astros star Jose Altuve had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 19 games and raising his average to .369. Teammate Norichika Aoki was hitless in three at-bats, and is now batting .271.

Brewers 2, Cubs 1

In Milwaukee, Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and the Brewers edged Chicago, moving within a half-game of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Indians 9, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Jose Ramirez had four hits, including a homer, and Carlos Santana and Michael Brantley also went deep as Cleveland extended its winning streak to eight and sent the White Sox to their 13th loss in 14 games.

Phillies 10, Braves 3

In Philadelphia, Aaron Altherr homered twice and Jake Thompson pitched five scoreless innings in an emergency start.

Angels 7, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Parker Bridwell pitched a career-high 7⅓ innings to win his third straight decision, C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles routed the Blue Jays.

Dodgers 6, Giants 4

In Los Angeles, Cory Seager hit two home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh that was followed by a surprise celebration as the Dodgers rallied past San Francisco.

Mets 7, Mariners 5

In Seattle, Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth and New York rallied past the Mariners.

Padres 3, Pirates 2

In San Diego, newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to give the Padres a triumph over the Pirates.

Rockies at Nationals — ppd.