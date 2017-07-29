Durant hopes to boost sport with clinic in India

NBA MVP Kevin Durant set a world record in India on Friday but admitted it will take a lot more for basketball to overtake cricket in the country.

Durant said that India will have to be patient and find its own Yao Ming to become a world basketball force as it is in cricket.

On a visit to India that will take him to the Taj Mahal on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors star staged a training session with 3,459 Indian children that the NBA said would go into the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest basketball lesson ever held.

The 28-year-old forward, who was at the NBA India Academy in the New Delhi suburbs, was the centerpiece of the training session, while players in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata joined by video.

The Durant Foundation has also donated two basketball courts in the country. But Durant acknowledged cricket’s place as No. 1.

“I haven’t played cricket before but I know how deep the sport is in the culture,” he told a news conference. “It will take some time for basketball to take over. . . . I think the buzz around basketball here is just growing. Just be patient and we will see more.”

The NBA academy is already training some young Indians who hope to follow in the footsteps of Satnam Singh Bhamara, who became the first Indian drafted by an NBA team in 2015, and Canadian-Indian Sim Bhullar who played in the league in 2014-15.

The 213-cm Bhamara is now with the Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, in the NBA G League, waiting for a call-up to the NBA

The 226-cm Bhullar, who made a cameo appearance for the Sacramento Kings to become the first Indian to appear in the NBA, has recently been playing in Taiwan.