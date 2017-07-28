Forward Ibarbo makes permanent move to Tosu

Former Colombia international striker Victor Ibarbo has made his loan move to Sagan Tosu permanent, theclub said Friday.

The 27-year-old Ibarbo initially joined Tosu from Italian Serie A side Cagliari in March on a loan deal through the end of the season. He has made 10 league appearances so far this term.

Ibarbo played for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil, making three appearances and helping the South Americans reach the last eight.

He was on the squad that eliminated Japan with a 4-1 win in the group stage but was kept on the bench.

Ibarbo played under Tosu manager Massimo Ficcadenti when the Italian was in charge at Cagliari in 2011.