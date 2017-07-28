Kofu’s Michibuchi arrested on suspicion of assaulting woman

Ventforet Kofu midfielder Ryohei Michibuchi has been arrested on suspicion of beating a female acquaintance, the first-division club said Friday.

According to police, the 23-year-old Michibuchi has admitted to the charges. He is being detained on suspicion of punching the woman in the face and kicking her in the legs after getting into an argument at a building in Tokyo’s Koto Ward on July 23.

Michibuchi headed for Tokyo after a midday training session with Ventforet at its base in Yamanashi Prefecture on the same day as the incident, according to the club.

The club said in a news release earlier Friday that the matter would be dealt with strictly once facts have been confirmed and that measures would be taken to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

Michibuchi joined Kofu from Meiji University this season and has made a total of 10 league and cup appearances.