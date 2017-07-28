Runner hits coach after being left off team for world championships

An Ethiopian athlete has been banned for two years for attacking his coach after learning he didn’t make the team for next month’s world championships in London.

Ethiopian Athletics Federation spokesman Sileshi Bisrat said 21-year-old steeplechase runner Chala Beyo, who competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, punched coach Yohannes Mohammed when the team was announced.

The coach needed medical treatment for an injured left eye, and Bisrat said police are searching for the runner.

Bisrat said Chala was carrying a rock when he assaulted his coach, but didn’t use it.

Chala ran for Ethiopia in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at last year’s Olympics. He didn’t qualify for the final.

The federation said it has banned him for two years from all competitions.