Japan women clinch spot in Asia Cup semis, qualify for 2018 World Cup

Japan’s national team reached the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup with an easy victory over Taiwan on Thursday, a win that also secured qualification for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

The catalyst for the 73-57 win, Japan’s third victory in four games at the tournament in Bangalore, India, was 23-year-old small forward Moeko Nagaoka, who had 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting.

Maki Takada provided solid back up for coach Tom Hovasse’s squad, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Equally as important was Japan’s defensive effort on Taiwan’s go-to scorer, Bao Hsi-le. The 1.96-cm pivot was held to seven points on two shots, although she did dominate the glass, taking 16 boards. Huang Ping-jen did her best to make up for her teammate’s struggles, scoring a team-high 17 points.

By beating Taiwan, Japan will play unbeaten China for a place in the Asia Cup final after the Asian powerhouse cruised past the Philippines 117-43 earlier on Thursday. The other semifinal will see Australia take on South Korea after quarterfinal wins over North Korea and New Zealand, respectively.

