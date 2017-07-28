Brazil women earn tie against Japan with late goal in Tournament of Nations opener

Camila scored in the 87th minute and Brazil rallied to tie Japan 1-1 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Tournament of Nations.

Camila, who came in off the bench in the second half, beat goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita with a blast from some 25 meters out. Camila plays for the NWSL’s Orlando Pride.

Yuka Momiki, also a second-half sub, scored for Japan in the 63rd minute off a across from Emi Nakajima.

“We drew in a game we could’ve won. It’s extremely disappointing,” Japan manager Asako Takakura said.

The round-robin competition is played from July 27 to Aug. 3 in Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles. The four teams also include Australia and the United States.

Japan plays Australia on Sunday and the United States on Aug. 3.