Brazil women earn tie against Japan with late goal in Tournament of Nations opener
Brazil's Ludmila (left) is challenged by Japan's Mina Tanaka in the first half of a Tournament of Nations match on Thursday in Seattle. | AP

Brazil women earn tie against Japan with late goal in Tournament of Nations opener

AP, Kyodo

SEATTLE – Camila scored in the 87th minute and Brazil rallied to tie Japan 1-1 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Tournament of Nations.

Camila, who came in off the bench in the second half, beat goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita with a blast from some 25 meters out. Camila plays for the NWSL’s Orlando Pride.

Yuka Momiki, also a second-half sub, scored for Japan in the 63rd minute off a across from Emi Nakajima.

“We drew in a game we could’ve won. It’s extremely disappointing,” Japan manager Asako Takakura said.

The round-robin competition is played from July 27 to Aug. 3 in Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles. The four teams also include Australia and the United States.

Japan plays Australia on Sunday and the United States on Aug. 3.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Brazil's Ludmila (left) is challenged by Japan's Mina Tanaka in the first half of a Tournament of Nations match on Thursday in Seattle. | AP

, , , , , ,