Nats bash Brewers with eight-homer barrage, including five in third inning

The Washington Nationals staged their own version of the Home Run Derby, with Michael Blazek serving as the unwilling batting practice pitcher.

Washington tied a franchise record with eight homers and matched two major league marks during a prolific third inning that highlighted a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman each homered twice for the Nationals, who banged out 19 hits in reaching double figures in runs for the 18th time this season.

“We have a lineup that can do some special things,” Harper said. “Anything can happen.”

Washington equaled two big league records in a seven-run third: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

“We had a big offensive barrage today,” manager Dusty Baker said, understating the obvious.

All the home runs in the third inning were hit off Blazek (0-1), who was making his first major league start following 108 appearances in relief.

“I felt like I made some decent pitches but they were locked in on everything,” the right-hander said. “It’s not how I pictured it going.”

He could have hardly imagined becoming the first pitcher in baseball history to allow five home runs in an inning.

Only five other major league teams hit five homers in an inning, a feat that had not occurred since Milwaukee did it in 2006. Washington became the eighth team to hit four in a row, the first since Arizona in 2010.

After Harper connected in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball party in the third with a two-run drive after Blazek walked Nationals starter Max Scherzer.

“The last thing I wanted to do was lead off the inning with a walk, especially to a pitcher,” Blazek said. “It just kept building and building from there.”

Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.

The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out, after which some of the fans reacted with good-natured booing.

Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, who gave up seven hits — six of them long balls.

Zimmerman and Jose Lobaton both homered off Wily Peralta in the fourth for a 15-1 lead.

The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.

Pitching on his 33rd birthday, Scherzer (12-5) allowed one run over six innings and struck out nine to bring his total this year to 201 — his sixth consecutive season with at least 200, the longest active streak in the majors.

He contributed offensively with two walks and an infield hit.

“What a birthday gift! I wanted to get a win and a knock,” he said. “Fifteen runs, a pitcher’s best friend.”

Harper chipped in with three hits and four RBIs while extending his career-best hitting streak to 19 games.

Travis Shaw and Lewis Brinson homered for the Brewers, who have lost nine of 11 to drop from first place in the NL Central.

“It’s on to the next challenge,” manager Craig Counsell said, referring to a weekend series against the division-leading Cubs in Milwaukee.

One positive for the Brewers in this one: Left fielder Hernan Perez pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Cubs 6, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in four runs, and the streaking Cubs beat the White Sox for their third consecutive victory.

Anthony Rizzo also connected and Jon Lester pitched seven effective innings as the Cubs improved to 11-2 since the All-Star break.

Cubs reliever Koji Uehara worked the ninth inning, allowing one hit and one run. He struck out two batters.

Yankees 6, Rays 5 (11)

In New York, shortstop Adeiney Hechavarria and second baseman Tim Beckham watched Gary Sanchez’s playable grounder bounce between them on the left side of the infield for a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, Brett Gardner homered leading off the 11th, and the Yankees defeated Tampa Bay for their fourth straight win.

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, J.D. Martinez slugged a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings to help Arizona blank the Cardinals.

Martinez has four homers in four days — hitting two Wednesday in a home victory over Atlanta — and 20th overall. It was Martinez’s fourth career grand slam.

Padres 7, Mets 5

In San Diego, Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the Padres past New York.

Marlins 4, Reds 1

In Miami, Chris O’Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help the hosts beat Cincinnati.

Blue Jays 8, Athletics 4 (10)

In Toronto, Steve Pearce hit a grand slam in the 10th and the Blue Jays triumphed over Oakland to complete a four-game sweep.

Indians 2, Angels 1

In Cleveland, Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and the hosts edged Los Angeles for their seventh consecutive victory.