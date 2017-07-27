Petition started to name Philadelphia street after boxing legend Joe Frazier

The daughter of “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier has started a petition calling for a Philadelphia boulevard to be named after the Hall of Fame boxer.

Weatta Frazier Collins wants to rename Glenwood Avenue north of downtown Joe Frazier Boulevard. Organizers say the petition has gathered more than 5,800 signatures.

Frazier won the 1964 Olympic heavyweight gold medal in Tokyo and became the first fighter to beat Muhammad Ali when he outslugged “The Greatest” for the heavyweight title in 1971.

He finished with a professional record of 32-4-1, with 27 knockouts. Two of the losses were epic rematches with Ali, including 1975’s “Thrilla in Manila.”

In 2015, Philadelphia unveiled a statue of Frazier, who died of complications from liver cancer at age 67 in 2011.