Marlins hammer Darvish in rout

Yu Darvish gave up a career-worst 10 runs and was chased from the game after just 3⅔ innings as the Texas Rangers were hammered by the Miami Marlins 22-10 in a 32-hit slugfest Wednesday.

Four days before the trading deadline in what could be his last start for the Rangers, Darvish (6-9), who will become a free agent at the end of the season, allowed nine hits, including a pair of home runs in the first inning, and walked two while striking out five.

Darvish threw 71 pitches at Globe Life Park as he dropped his fifth straight start and was charged with his ninth loss of the season, also a career worst.

“In the fourth, I gave them easy pitches and they kept turning them into hits,” said Darvish, who had been looking forward to facing the Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki.

“I’m going to blame the trade rumors for tonight and pretend it never happened. (The pitch to Ichiro) was a slider down the middle but he connected on that one pitch.”

Darvish started the night by allowing a leadoff homer to Dee Gordon and one out later, was taken deep again by Christian Yelich.

Ichiro, who faced Darvish for the first time in three years, ignited a nine-run fourth inning for the visitors with an RBI double. He walked in his next three plate appearances and singled in the ninth, also scoring three runs.

For his career, Ichiro is hitting 8-for-24 with three RBIs against Darvish.

“We’ve always been in different leagues so I don’t know what his top form is like,” Ichiro said of Darvish.

“I don’t start in a game too often so I don’t have the luxury of enjoying my matchup (against a pitcher). But I can say, I feel different when I know we’re playing against him. I feel like I’m facing the best of the best, and I need to be ready for that.”

The Rangers scored five runs in the last two innings in a game that lasted over four hours but it proved too little, too late.

Marlins starter Jose Urena (9-4) gave up five earned runs on four hits in five innings of work for the win.

Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

In Seattle, Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, 20-year-old Rafael Devers became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro in September 1965 and the Red Sox topped the Mariners to stop a four-game losing streak.

Sale (13-4) struck out 11, reaching double digits for the 14th time this season.

Yankees 9, Reds 5

In New York, Luis Severino (7-4) struck out nine over seven innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs and three hits as the Yankees completed a two-game sweep.

Rays 5, Orioles 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Evan Longoria and Steven Souza Jr. homered, and Alex Cobb (9-6) gave up one run and four hits in seven innings.

Diamondbacks 10, Braves 3

In Phoenix, J.D. Martinez homered twice and Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park, two-run homer for Arizona.

Giants 2, Pirates 1

In San Francisco, Brandon Belt hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh against Tony Watson (5-3) on a routine fly that left fielder Starling Marte had trouble seeing because of sun and wind.

Cubs 8, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Jake Arrieta (10-7) gave up two runs and three hits in 6 ⅔ innings. and the World Series champions moved a season-high six games over .500 at 53-47.

Anthony Rizzo had three hits and four RBIs, helping the Cubs improve to 10-2 since the All-Star break. Addison Russell hit a solo homer in the ninth.

Nationals 8, Brewers 5

In Washington, Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games, then was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Chris Segal after striking out in the eighth inning with runners at the corners.

Blue Jays 3, Athletics 2

In Toronto, Justin Smoak belted a tying two-run homer in the ninth off Santiago Casilla (2-5) and Kendrys Morales homered on the next pitch.

Phillies 9, Astros 0

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola (8-6) struck out a career-high 10 over six innings, allowing four hits. He is 5-1 with a 1.49 ERA over his last seven starts.

Astros pinch hitter Norichika Aoki struck out in the fifth.

Royals 16, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and had six RBIs and four runs.

Indians 10, Angels 4

In Cleveland, rookie Bradley Zimmer homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double as the hosts won their sixth in a row, matching a season high.

Cardinals 10, Rockies 5

In St. Louis, Paul DeJong hit his eighth home run in July, a two-run drive in the first off Jeff Hoffman (6-3).

Padres 6, Mets 3

In San Diego, Luis Torrens had three RBIs, Manuel Margot homered and Jhoulys Chacin (10-7) gave up two runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings.

Dodgers 6, Twins 5

In Los Angeles, Justin Turner hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth off All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler (2-2) as Los Angeles rallied from a 5-0 fourth-inning deficit to win their fifth straight and improve the major leagues’ best record to 71-31.