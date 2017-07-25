Former pitcher Hasegawa qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Former major league pitcher Shigetoshi Hasegawa has qualified to play in the U.S. Amateur, according to the Southern California Golf Association.

The 48-year-old Hasegawa finished as runner-up in his qualifying event at Mission Viejo Country Club in California, and can now compete in the Aug. 14-20 U.S. Amateur at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Hasegawa completed two rounds at 2-under 140. The top three finishers booked their tickets to Riviera.

Hasegawa, who has lived in the United States since he retired in 2005 with the Seattle Mariners, joined the Orix Buffaloes as a senior adviser last autumn.

Past winners of the U.S. Amateur include Jack Nicklaus in 1959 and 1961 and Tiger Woods, who won three straight from 1994 to 1996.