Japan men book spots in both relays for worlds

The Japan men’s 4×100-meter and 4×400 relay teams have booked a spot for the upcoming IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Tuesday.

Yoshihide Kiryu and Kenji Fujimitsu have been selected for the 4×100 for the Aug. 4-13 championships at London Stadium. The candidates for the remaining two legs are Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Shuhei Tada, Asuka Cambridge and Shota Iizuka.

Kentaro Sato, Kazushi Kimura, Yuzo Kanemaru and Kosuke Horii will run the 4×400.