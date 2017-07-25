J2 club Nagasaki fined ¥3 million for falsifying attendance figures

V-Varen Nagasaki were hit with a ¥3 million yen for inflating attendance figures, the J. League announced Tuesday.

The second-division club padded its attendance in 45 of its 46 home games from the start of the 2015 season to April 2, the league said. Nagasaki added a total of 24,233 to the crowd figures.

Before the season opened this past February, a handful of executives left the club due to the team’s dire financial circumstances. V-Varen are trying to rebuild by becoming a subsidiary of its chief stakeholder Japanet Holdings.

In 2010, J1 club Omiya Ardija were ordered to pay a ¥20 million fine for inflating its crowd figures by 111,737 over 58 games from 2007 to 2010.