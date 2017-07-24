Aoki’s three-run homer not enough for Astros

Norichika Aoki hit a three-run homer for the Houston Astros on Sunday, but his team lost 9-7 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Japanese left fielder, playing for the first time in four games, homered off starter Dylan Bundy with runners on first and second in the sixth, tying the game at 6-6 before Josh Reddick put Houston ahead with a sacrifice fly in the same inning.

“I was looking at the ball I hit thinking it may be a foul, but it turned out great,” said Aoki, who went 3-for-4 and scored twice. “I feel like what I do in training is starting to translate into results in games.”

Baltimore leveled the score at 7-7 on a homer by Mark Trumbo in the seventh. The Orioles broke the tie with two runs in the eighth against Luke Gregerson (2-3), using a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado and an RBI single by Jonathan Schoop.

Closer Zach Britton pitched a hitless ninth to set an American League record by converting his 55th consecutive save opportunity.

Britton broke the AL mark held by Tom Gordon, who notched 54 straight saves with Boston from 1998-99. Britton started his run on Oct. 1, 2015, added 47 in a row last season and is 6-for-6 this year. The major league record of 84 is held by Eric Gagne of the Dodgers from 2002-04.

Royals 5, White Sox 4

In Kansas City, Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard extending Chicago’s longest losing streak in since 2013 to nine games.

Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit another solo shot in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4-4.

Mike Moustakas singled off Gregory Infante (0-1) leading off the ninth and pinch-runner Lorenzo Cain advanced on a wild pitch and scored

Tigers 9, Twins 6

In Minneapolis, Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Trevor Hildenberger (1-1) in a 4-hour, 19-minute game — the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for Detroit s, which took two of three from Minnesota.

Angels 3, Red Sox 2

In Anaheim, Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh off Rick Porcello (4-13), and Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons also homered.

Parker Bridwell (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. Bud Norris earned his 15th save when Xander Bogaerts hit into a game-ending double play.

Yankees 6, Mariners 4

In Seattle, New York won a series for the first time in six weeks when Aroldis Chapman struck out Ben Gamel with a runner on to preserve the Yankees’ third win in four games against Seattle this weekend. New York had been 0-8-2 in series since sweeping Baltimore on June 9-11.

After Seattle overcame a 3-0 deficit with a four-run fourth inning against Caleb Smith, Brett Gardner hit a tying, bases-loaded single in the sixth and Clint Frazier followed with a two-run double off former Yankee James Pazos (2-3).

Rangers 6, Rays 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Rougned Odor homered twice, including back-to-back drives with Carlos Gomez in the eighth inning, and Texas completed a three-game sweep.

Odor’s two-run drive off Brad Boxberger (2-2) tied the score, and Gomez put the Rangers ahead 6-5 two pitches later.

Indians 8, Blue Jays 1

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber (8-3) struck out a season-high 14 in 7⅔ innings, and the Indians finished a three-game sweep. Kluber allowed five hits, including Kevin Pillar’s home run, and reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time in 16 starts.

Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs. Brandon Guyer’s three-run double was the key hit in the first, when Cleveland took a 4-0 lead against J.A. Happ (3-7).

Dodgers 5, Braves 4 (10)

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw left after two innings with lower back tightness that is sending him to the disabled list, and the Dodgers overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat Atlanta on Logan Forsythe’s bases-loaded single in the 10th.

Kershaw, unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts, came out after 21 pitches. He was headed for scans and declined to compare his current situation with last year, when he was out 2½ months with a herniated disk in his back.

Jansen entered with a 3-1 lead and got the final out of the eighth, then gave up a tying three-run homer to Matt Adams in the ninth.

Forsythe singled after Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked by Jim Johnson (6-2) to load the bases. Brandon Morrow (3-0) retired the side in the 10th.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers and Bellinger hit his 27th of the season in the eighth.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Stephen Strasburg left with a 5-0 lead after the second inning, when he walked the No. 8 and No. 9 batters. He is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA.

Strasburg said his early departure was a precaution. He described the problem as slight “achiness” in his forearm. Strasburg said he wants to “nip it in the bud” so he’s available to the team in the crucial stages of the latter part of the season.

Bryce Harper singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Cubs 5, Cardinals 3

In Chicago, Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Jose Quintana won again and the Cubs beat St. Louis to move into a virtual tie for first in the NL Central.

Kyle Schwarber also connected as Chicago won for the eighth time in nine games since the All-Star break. The World Series champions improved to 51-46, just a few percentage points ahead of Milwaukee after the Brewers (53-48) lost 6-3 at Philadelphia.

Reds 6, Marlins 3

In Cincinnati, Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart homered, and Billy Hamilton had three hits and stole a pair of bases to increase his major league-leading total to 43.

The Reds finished a 2-8 homestand in which they allowed 23 homers and 72 runs. Rookie right-hander Sal Romano (2-2) made his fourth and longest big league start, allowing one run and three hits over six innings.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-3 for the Marlins.

Phillies 6, Brewers 3

In Philadelphia, Nick Williams hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth off Junior Guerra (1-4).

Jerad Eickhoff (2-7) allowed three hits in six innings and Howie Kendrick had two hits and two RBIs. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season. The Phillies have won consecutive series for the first time since late April.

Rockies 13, Pirates 3

In Denver, Kyle Freeland (10-7) allowed two runs over six inning in his first start since his no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox on July 9 was broken up by Melky Cabrera’s one-out single in the ninth. Between the starts, Freeland threw three hitless innings against the Mets on July 15 in his first career relief appearance.

Trevor Story, pinch hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth.

Padres 5, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Wil Myers homered for the third straight game against the Giants, and Jabari Blash hit a go-ahead two-run double in the decisive fourth to back Dinelson Lamet (4-4).

San Diego hit three straight doubles in the fourth and four consecutive hits in all against lefty Ty Blach (6-6). Brad Hand, the Padres’ third reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Athletics 3, Mets 2

In New York, rookie Matt Chapman quickly atoned for getting picked off at third base by hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh off Rafael Montero (1-7).

Rookie Daniel Gossett (2-5) gave up two runs and five hits in six innings, and Santiago Casilla worked the ninth for his 16th save, endingthe Mets’ four-game winning streak.