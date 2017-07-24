Japanese athletes earn two silvers, bronze on last day of World Paras

Kaede Maegawa and Anju Furuya each earned silver, while the men’s 4×100-meter relay team captured bronze for Japan on the final day of action at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday.

In the women’s long jump T42 category for single above-knee amputees, Maegawa recorded a jump of 3.79 meters in her sixth and final attempt. Italy’s Martina Caironi, who won with a personal best mark of 4.72.

In the women’s 800 meters T20 category for runners with intellectual impairment, Furuya crossed the finish line second in 2 minutes, 21.37 seconds. Hungary’s Bernadett Biacsi won gold in a championship record 2:20.51.

In the men’s T42-47 4×100 relay, the Japanese team of Hajimu Ashida, Keita Sato, Tomoki Tagawa and Mikio Ikeda finished fourth in 44.20 seconds, but the team was bumped up to bronze when the U.S. team was disqualified for a lane infringement.

Germany won gold and Italy silver.

Japan finished with 16 medals — two gold, five silver and nine bronze — at the 10-day championships, which featured 50 Japanese athletes. According to Japan Para Athletics, it is Japan’s best performance at the biennial event.

China finished atop the overall medals table with a total of 65.