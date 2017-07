Striker Takumi Minamino was on target to help visiting Austrian Bundesliga champion Salzburg beat Wolfsberg 2-0 on the opening day of the season Saturday.

Reinhold Yabo fired Salzburg into a 28th-minute lead and Munas Dabbur set up Minamino to seal the victory in the dying seconds of the game.

Masaya Okugawa made the bench for new club Mattersburg but was an unused substitute in a 2-2 draw on the road against Rapid Vienna.