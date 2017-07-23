Two Japanese climbers found dead in Swiss Alps

Two Japanese climbers reported missing in the Swiss Alps were found dead Saturday, local police said.

The Bernese police believe the two, identified as a 73-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, fell near the peak of the 4,107-meter Monch, one of the three popular peaks of the Swiss Alps along with Eiger and Jungfrau.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said the families of the climbers want their names withheld.

The police said the climbers were reported missing after leaving a hut Friday morning.