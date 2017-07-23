Synchronized swimming rebrands in bid to boost popularity

Swimming’s world governing body FINA voted to rename synchronized swimming as “artistic” in an effort to boost the sport’s popularity on Saturday in Budapest.

“The reality is we are living in a sports business environment and we should find the best way to promote our sport,” FINA’s executive director Cornel Marculescu told AFP.

The proposal, ratified at a FINA congress in the Hungarian capital, followed discussions with media and the International Olympic Committee, Marculescu said.

“Let’s see if it works, it will now be like other sports like artistic gymnastics, but the essence of the sport itself, the training, the performances won’t be affected,” he said.

Synchronized swimming has been an Olympic sport since the Los Angeles Games in 1984.