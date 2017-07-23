Mariners rough up Tanaka, top Yankees in 10

Masahiro Tanaka allowed four earned runs and a pair of homers in a no-decision in the New York Yankees’ 6-5 loss in 10 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Tanaka allowed all four runs in the third inning, as the Mariners took a 4-1 lead through solo shots from Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel and RBI singles by Danny Valencia and Mitch Haniger.

Tanaka, who fell to his ninth loss of the season despite 7⅔ solid innings in his previous start against the Boston Red Sox last Sunday, allowed seven hits in six innings while striking out six and walking none.

“After giving up the two home runs I let runners on and two more runs scored, but I needed to prevent that,” said Tanaka, whose ERA shot up to 5.37. “It was good I made it through the sixth inning, though.”

Aaron Judge’s 32nd blast of the season in the sixth cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-3, and Ronald Torreyes hit a game-tying single in the ninth as the Yankees took the battle into extra innings.

But the Mariners won it in the bottom of the 10th when Gamel sprinted home to score on Nelson Cruz’s base hit.

Angels 7, Red Sox 3

In Anaheim, Andrelton Simmons drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer, Albert Pujols went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Los Angeles rallie past Boston.

Simmons hit his 10th homer of the season to left and put the Angels ahead 4-3 in the third inning after falling behind early.

Pujols became the 26th player to score 1,700 runs when he touched home plate after Simmons went deep. Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays in amassing at least 600 home runs and 1,700 runs.

Royals 7, White Sox 2

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas homered twice, and Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep to lead Kansas City over the White Sox, extending Chicago’s longest losing streak in two years to eight games.

Melky Cabrera had his second four-hit game in a week and gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead with a home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth.

Astros 8, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Marwin Gonzalez stepped in for injured Colin Moran and delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to propel Houston past the Orioles.

Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Gonzalez subsequently ended a nine-pitch at-bat by driving a 2-2 offering from Darren O’Day (1-3) over the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street. It was Houston’s first pinch-hit homer of the season, and it capped a five-run uprising that wiped out Baltimore’s 4-1 lead.

Indians 2, Blue Jays 1

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Indians defeated Toronto.

Lindor hit a 2-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (2-3) to right field for his 15th homer of the season just as a hard rain began to fall. Lindor dashed around the bases and was mobbed his teammates at home plate and was doused by several coolers of water.

The Progressive Field grounds crew put the tarp on the field while Cleveland’s players were still celebrating the victory.

Twins 6, Tigers 5

In Minneapolis, Kyle Gibson took a shutout into the eighth inning in his longest start of the season, Zack Granite had three of the Twins’ 14 hits, and Minnesota held off a late rally to beat Detroit.

The Twins have been rumored to be searching for starting pitching as the trade deadline approaches and Gibson (6-8), who entered the game with a 6.29 ERA, was a likely candidate to be replaced in the rotation. He looked like an ace Saturday until tiring after pitching into the eighth for the first time this season, and the Tigers rallied for five runs. Brandon Kintzler retired Andrew Romine on a grounder to get out of the inning and then pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

Rangers 4, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Texas turned three Tampa Bay miscues into a three-run sixth inning and beat the Rays.

Elvis Andrus, who entered the series hitless in 16 at-bats, homered in his second consecutive three-hit game for the Rangers, who have won two straight following a five-game skid.

Andrew Cashner (5-8) gave up three runs and four hits over six innings. Alex Claudio, the third Rangers reliever, got four outs for his fourth save.

Chris Archer (7-6) allowed four runs, four hits and struck out 11 to set a team record with his 24th career game with double-digit strikeouts. David Price had 23 double-digit strikeout games with the Rays.

Marlins 5, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers and a double to power Miami to its second straight victory.

Miami won for only the third time in eight games, getting its first back-to-back wins since the All-Star break.

Realmuto connected in the second and sixth innings off Robert Stephenson (0-3), who made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. It was the catcher’s second career multihomer game — he also had one in 2015.

Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the ninth for the Marlins.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

In Chicago, Kris Bryant raced home from first base on Anthony Rizzo’s bloop double, capping the Cubs’ three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Bryant also had a tying, broken-bat single during the comeback.

A classic pitchers’ duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth.

After Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit two-out homers off Lester for a 2-0 lead, the Cubs came back.

Ben Zobrist’s RBI double with two outs made it 2-1 and chased Wainwright. Bryant greeted reliever Matt Bowman (2-4) with a single that tied it.

Brett Cecil then relieved and on a 3-2 pitch, Rizzo hit a looper to shallow left-center.

Giants 5, Padres 4 (12)

In San Francisco, Backup catcher Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th for the Giants.

It was Hundley’s fifth game-ending hit of his career and his first since July 11, 2014, with Baltimore.

One day after the teams played 11 innings in a game that lasted nearly 5 hours, they had another extended battle.

Pinch-hitter Tomlinson reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on a wild pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (0-2). After Hunter Pence flied out, Hundley lined an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Jose Pirela as Tomlinson rounded third and scored without a throw.

Brewers 9, Phillies 8

In Philadelphia, Domingo Santana singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after Milwaukee blew a big lead, and the Brewers snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee back in front.Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Tanner Roark struck out a season-high 11 and Sean Doolittle stranded the potential tying run to preserve the Nationals’ win.

Roark (8-6) gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for NL East-leading Washington.

Harper hit his 25th home run of the season on a full-count changeup from Anthony Banda (0-1), who lost in his major league debut.

Rockies 7, Pirates 3

In Denver, Colorado’s German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings and also had a wayward pitch that fueled a near brawl.

Mark Reynolds added a pair of run-scoring singles and Charlie Blackmon scored after doubling in the third and tripling in the eighth.

Marquez (8-4) hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch in the sixth inning, and the Pirates outfielder strode toward the mound before being headed off by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild and slowly taking his base. Going into the game, the Pirates had a major league-high 55 batters hit by pitches, including four by Rockies pitchers on Friday night.

In apparent retaliation, Chad Kuhl threw an inside pitch leading off the bottom of the sixth that narrowly missed Carlos Gonzalez. Players and coaches from both teams streamed onto the field and though there were some heated exchanges, no punches were thrown.

Dodgers 6, Braves 2

In Los Angeles, Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs as the Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ending the two-game hiccup which saw it outscored 18-6, Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers’ 67-31 mark is their best through 98 games since the Brooklyn Dodgers were 69-29 in 1942.

Mets 6, Athletics 5

In New York, Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Mets rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Oakland for their fourth consecutive victory.

Pinch-hitter Lucas Duda delivered a tying single with two outs in the eighth off left-hander Daniel Coulombe. Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the sixth to begin New York’s comeback, and Jose Reyes tripled twice.