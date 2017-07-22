Pele’s son back in jail for 12-year sentence

A son of Brazilian soccer legend Pele has returned to jail to serve a sentence of more than 12 years on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

A Brazilian court Friday ordered Edson Cholbi do Nascimento returned to jail after turning down his appeal.

He is a former goalkeeper with Pele’s old club Santos and was first arrested in 2005, though he remained free pending the outcome of his appeals.

In 2014, a court convicted him to 33 years in prison. That sentence was later reduced to 12 years, 10 months.