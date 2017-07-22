Cubs show interest in trade for Darvish

The Chicago Cubs have made inquiries to the Texas Rangers about the availability of ace Yu Darvish, with a trade between the teams “more plausible than it would’ve been entering the All-Star break,” according to a report on the MLB website.

Texas had lost five straight games before Friday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, badly hurting its chances of making the playoffs.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has not formally decided to trade Darvish, but executives around the league believe he will in the coming days, according to the report.