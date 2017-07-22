Wall, Wizards reach agreement on four-year extension: source

All-Star point guard John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards that will start with the 2019 season, a source familiar with the deal said.

The person confirmed the terms of the agreement on Friday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Wall was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. He becomes the third player to agree this summer to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.