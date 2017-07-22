Bolt clocks 9.95 in victory at Diamond League meet

In the last Diamond League race of his glittering career, Usain Bolt held on to win the 100 meters at the Herculis track meet on Friday night.

The eight-time Olympic champion was under pressure from Isiah Young of the United States in the last 30 meters but used his famed finish to win in 9.95 seconds at Stade Louis II in Monaco. Young clocked 9.98. Akani Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.02.

Bolt is retiring after the world championships in London.

Last month, he won at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in 10.06 after a slow start.

“It’s always good to get a win. My time is going down at the right time,” the Jamaican said, looking ahead to the worlds. “Everything is coming together.”

He was given a rousing ovation and expects to sorely miss that close bond with the crowd when his running days are over.

“I’m always here for the fans, and of course I will miss the vibe around the track. Mixed emotions always, happy for my career, sad that it is ending,” he said. “I’m planning to chill after London with my family, but I’m not sure what will be my next plan after this season.”