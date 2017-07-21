Lopez’s banner performance not enough for BayStars in 3-3 tie with Giants

Jose Lopez went 5-for-5 to fuel the Yokohama BayStars’ three-run comeback in a 3-3 tie with the Yomiuri Giants on Friday.

Lopez drove in one run and scored the tying run after some adventurous base running, but both bullpens prevented any more runs from scoring until 12 innings were played and the game went in the books as a tie.

BayStars starter Shoichi Ino allowed three runs in six innings, with all scoring in the fourth. Giants second baseman Casey McGehee singled to open the inning and scored on Hayato Sakamoto’s 10th homer. Ino got two straight outs but a Daikan Yoh double and a Yoshiyuki Kamei single gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Yomiuri lefty Kazuto Taguchi had faced the minimum through three, but Masayuki Kuwahara’s leadoff double and Lopez’s two-out RBI single put Yokohama on the scoreboard in the fourth.

A one-out walk and an error set No. 9 hitter Toshihiko Kuramoto up for an RBI single in the fifth, and Lopez scored the tying run in the sixth. He legged out a double by running around a tag from McGehee at second and scored on Toshiro Miyazaki’s one-out single.

Like Lopez, Giants right-hander Scott Mathieson, also had a night to remember. He took the mound in the ninth and struck out all six batters he faced in two perfect innings.

Closer Arquimedes Caminero then finished it off for the visitors, pitching around a 12th-inning error and a walk by striking out Tatsuhiro Shibata to end the game in a draw.

Tigers 11, Swallows 1

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, new import Jason Rogers belted his first two home runs and drove in five runs, while Takumi Akiyama (8-4) allowed a run over the distance as Hanshin handed Tokyo Yakult its 14th consecutive loss.

Dragons 8, Carp 5

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Raul Valdes (6-5) pitched into the seventh inning and hit a three-run double in the second to earn the win as Chunichi beat Hiroshima.

CL home run leader Alex Guerrero beltedtwo homers, his 25th and 26th, while reliever Hitoki Iwase appeared in his 945th career game, second most in NPB history.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 8, Fighters 5

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Hideto Asamura homered and drove in three runs, while Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) allowed three runs — two earned — in 6-1/3 innings as Seibu prevailed against Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

Eagles 4, Buffaloes 3 (10)

At Kobo Park Miyagi, Orix ace Chihiro Kaneko worked eight solid innings, but surrendered Takero Okajima’s game-tying homer in the eighth before Tohoku Rakuten won it in the 10th on Hiroaki Shimauchi’s sayonara single.

Hawks 2, Marines 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Kodai Senga (8-2) allowed an unearned run in six innings to outduel Hideaki Wakui (3-7), and Kenji Akashi’s tiebreaking single in the fifth lifted Fukuoka SoftBank over Chiba Lotte.