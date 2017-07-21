Jamaica, Mexico advance to Gold Cup semifinals

Jamaica got an early goal from Shaun Francis and led the rest of the way, holding off Canada 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday night.

Romario Williams put Jamaica up 2-0 five minutes into the second half.

Canada’s Junior Hoilett scored on a soaring shot from well beyond the penalty area in the 61st minute.

In the semifinals Sunday at the Rose Bowl, Jamaica will face Mexico, a 1-0 winner over Honduras in the second game of the doubleheader.

Mexico beat Jamaica 3-1 in the Gold Cup championship match two years ago.

“In 2015 we had a more experienced team,” Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore said. “This team is a more mixture of young and we’re in a rebuilding process. They were hungry tonight for the victory.”

Canada was in the Gold Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 and hasn’t made it to the semis since 2007.

This was said to be Canada’s best team in years but it had to play from behind virtually all night against the stingy Jamaican defense.

Hoilett’s goal was only the second allowed in the tournament’s four games by Andre Blake, who plays for Philadelphia and was named outstanding goalkeeper in Major League Soccer last season.

Among Blake’s saves Thursday was one on a point-blank header by Alvis Powell. That shot came moments after Powell’s left-footed attempt went just left of the Jamaica net.

It was that kind of evening for Canada in a match played before a sparse audience before the anticipated horde of Mexican fans began filtering in to University of Phoenix Stadium.

“The effort and drive to win and put a body in harm’s way was there. For that I am extremely satisfied,” said Octavio Zambrano, named Canada’s coach just four months ago. “Jamaica decided to drop back and give us the ball and then go for the counter. We did out part and they did theirs.”

Jamaica speedster Darren Mattox, who like Powell plays for the Portland Timbers, set up both of his team’s goals.

Mattox’s cross six minutes into the match found Francis, from the San Jose Earthquake, wide open. Francis drilled the shot into the net just left of Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

In the match’s 50th minute, Mattox controlled the ball inside against a tight defense, then passed to Williams, who lined the ball into the net from just outside the penalty area.

Canada had the ball almost all of the rest of the game, breaking through when Hoilett’s shot from sailed over everyone between him and the net, settling in the upper right corner of the net, just past Blake’s outstretched arms.

The Canadians had 13 shots on goal to just seven for Jamaica. The Canadians also dominated the ball, possessing it 64 percent of the game.

Mexico triumphs

With its best players absent, Mexico has been anything but dominant in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Still, “El Tri” is moving on to the tournament’s semifinals.

A goal by Rodolfo Pizarro just over three minutes into the game was all the offense Mexico could muster in a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Honduras.

With its offense bogged down, Mexico survived several near-misses by Honduras in the second half.

“We couldn’t add to the lead, but thank goodness, the most important thing is we scored,” forward Angel Sepulveda said at University of Phoenix Stadium. “They made it tough to get the ball in, but we played a good game. That’s how it went, but we advanced.”

The United States plays Costa Rica on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, in the other semifinal.

The Mexican team was without many top players who had played in the recently completed Confederations Cup in Russia.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said Wednesday that he had planned to bring some of those players to the Gold Cup but was thwarted by “our bosses and their clubs.”

Only one of the 23 players on Mexico’s roster played in the Confederations Cup.

Osorio again was not on the sideline Thursday night. He was serving the fourth of a six-game FIFA suspension for using “insulting words” to an official during a Confederations Cup match July 2.

Osorio watched from a suite high above the field. His suspension would end with the Gold Cup championship game if Mexico wins its semifinal.

Osorio did not talk to reporters afterward. Instead, Luis Pompilio Paez, an assistant, appeared at the news conference.

“We had the opportunity to score a second goal,” Paez said. “We improved a lot today. I believe that we will improve in all aspects (against Jamaica), especially on offense.”

Two slick passes inside the penalty area led to Mexico’s goal in the fourth minute.

Orbelin Pineda got the ball crisply to Jesus Duenas, who passed to the right side to Pizarro, and he had nothing but open net in front of him for the shot. Pizarro and Pineda are teammates for Chivas Guadalajara, winner of the Mexican first division (Liga MX) championship in May.

It was Pizarro’s first goal of the tournament and only the second allowed by Honduras in four Gold Cup matches.

“We made a mistake and it was costly,” Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto said. “This is exactly what we trained for.”

After virtually nothing in the first half, Honduras had a handful of solid chances over the span of a couple of minutes in the second half.

The first came on a free kick by Romell Quioto, who plays for the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer. Mexico goalkeeper Jesus Corona had to make a lunging stop. Moments later, Ovidio Lanza worked the ball in for a short-range shot that was blocked by Corona.

In the 93rd minute, a shot from in front of the net by Alfredo Mejia went just to the right of the goal. It was Honduras’ last gasp.

Honduras did not score in the tournament but made the quarterfinals thanks to a forfeit by French Guiana.