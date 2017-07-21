Ozil poised to sign new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners, according to British media reports on Friday.

The German World Cup winner’s current deal runs out at the end of the 2017-18 season, but Arsenal is confident of wrapping up negotiations in the next couple of weeks.

According to reports, the terms for the 28-year-old’s proposed new deal are around £280,000 ($363,000) a week, which would make him the club’s top earner, although it’s believed that Ozil was originally holding out for closer to £350,000.

Ozil and Chile international forward Alexis Sanchez have both been linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium this summer, with Sanchez attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Ozil signed for the north Londoners in a £42.5 million ($55.3 million) deal from Real Madrid in 2013.