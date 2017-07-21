China continues diving dominance at worlds

China claimed another diving gold at the 2017 FINA World Championships. It didn’t go to the Olympic champion.

Xie Siyi cruised to victory in men’s 3-meter springboard Thursday, giving the powerhouse Chinese team its sixth world title in Budapest.

The 21-year-old Xie wasn’t seriously challenged after teammate Cao Yuan, the gold medalist last summer in Rio, botched two straight dives.

Assured of victory with his final plunge, Xie collapsed in the arms of his coach and wiped away tears with a towel. He finished with a score of 547.10 points.

“I only focused on my movement, not caring too much about the result,” Xie said through a translator. “I wasn’t expecting to win a gold medal, a silver or a bronze, I was just working as hard as I could . . .”

The silver went to Germany’s Patrick Hausding (526.15), while Russia’s Ilia Zakharov (505.90) took the bronze.

Also Thursday, France took an open water gold in the 5-kilometer mixed team race, holding off the American squad, and Russia’s Svetlana Kolesnichenko claimed her fourth gold medal of the championships by winning the duet free routine in synchronized swimming with Alexandra Patskevich.