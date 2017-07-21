Auckland the favorite to host 2021 America’s Cup

Auckland is the favorite to host the next America’s Cup after holder Team New Zealand canvassed the prospect of staging the regatta there in 2021.

New Zealand won the Auld Mug last month with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda and, as defender of the trophy, gets to set the terms of the next regatta.

“(We) are considering the possibility of the 36th America’s Cup match and the preceding challenger selection series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer,” it said in a statement this week.

The statement, issued jointly with the official challenger Luna Rossa of Italy, also suggested there would be tighter rules about where the yachts are built and who crews them.

“The protocol will contain a ‘constructed in country’ requirement for competing yachts and a nationality requirement for competing crew members,” it said.

Details of the planned defense will be released in September.

It will specify what type of yachts to use — the hi-tech foiling catamarans used in Bermuda or traditional monohulls — as well as confirming the venue.