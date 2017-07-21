World Series hero Sandoval set to re-sign with S.F Giants

Brandon Belt expects Panda-monium in San Francisco once more.

Pablo Sandoval plans to sign a minor league contract to return to the Giants, a person with knowledge of his intentions said Thursday. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. That should happen Friday.

The Kung Fu Panda is coming home for a fresh start — and Belt is convinced the 2012 World Series MVP will be a fan favorite again.

“He was a big part of our World Series runs, so I think he’s always going to have a place here in San Francisco and everybody’s going to love that he’s back,” Belt, San Francisco’s first baseman, said while walking into the ballpark Thursday. “I haven’t seen him in a while, so I don’t know. I think he was definitely a fan favorite, so I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with that.”

Sandoval technically will not be free to agree to a deal with a team until 1 p.m. EDT on Friday upon clearing waivers. Giants general manager Bobby Evans declined to confirm San Francisco’s interest in bringing back the once-popular Panda, as he became known and beloved in the Bay Area.

Whether that affection for the burly switch-hitter remains is yet to be seen, and Sandoval is scheduled to play with Triple-A Sacramento at least initially.

“He’s done so many amazing things here. He’s always been one of those personalities that kind of fits in with the Giants and the Bay Area,” right fielder Hunter Pence said. “I’ve always enjoyed Pablo. I’m very grateful for the times that we played together, the remarkable things he’s done in clutch situations and enjoyed his playful, creative spirit. There’s been just a great bond him and this city and what he’s done here, for the post part.”

The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week.

It officially ended the Boston tenure for the slugger, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million free agent contract he signed in 2014 — bolting the Bay Area shortly after helping the Giants win their third World Series title this decade.