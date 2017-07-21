Barcelona president insists Neymar not for sale

Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

“He is not on the market,” Bartomeu told The Associated Press during an interview on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker joined Barcelona for the 2013-14 season, and last October the club announced a three-year contract extension through 2020-21.

Reports in European media have said Paris Saint-Germain wants to buy Neymar, who combined with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form an attack that led Barcelona to the Champions League title in 2015 and a pair of Spanish League championships.

“He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him. He’s part of our team. He’s part of this trident,” Bartomeu said.

Neymar’s deal includes a buyout clause that increases from €200 million ($230 million) in its first year, to €220 million ($253 million) in the second year, to €250 million ($288 million) in the third year.