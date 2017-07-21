Hakuho sets all-time wins record, closes in on Nagoya title

Hakuho underlined his status as the most successful wrestler in sumo history on Friday, as the Mongolian yokozuna claimed a record 1,048th win at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Grand Tournament.

Hakuho, who tied former ozeki Kaio’s mark of 1,047 career match wins on Thursday, outlasted new ozeki Takayasu in a thrilling bout to reach the latest milestone of his glittering career.

“I think I had enough strength today,” said Hakuho. “I am extremely happy to get this record, especially considering all the support I had in the last tournament and here in Nagoya.”

Hakuho (12-1) did not have it all his own way in the day’s finale as Takayasu (8-5) fought bravely in the face of a barrage of neck thrusts. But the yokozuna had too much gumption and toppled Takayasu with an oshitaoshi (front push-down) technique for the historic win.

The victory kept the 32-year-old Hakuho in the lead with two days of action remaining at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium and firmly on course for a record-extending 39th career championship.

Hakuho, who is one win clear of No. 8 maegashira Aoiyama, takes on Goeido on Saturday holding a 34-6 win-loss record over the ozeki.

He can capture the title if he beats Goeido and Aoiyama loses to Takekaze.

Aoiyama got a lucky break as ringside judges awarded him a slap-down win over fourth-ranked maegashira Kagayaki (4-9), even though the Bulgarian appeared to step over the ridge before his opponent hit the dirt.

In other bouts, Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji overpowered Goeido (7-6) and is tied at 10-3 with fifth-ranked Tochiozan, who saw off 13th-ranked Takarafuji (8-5).