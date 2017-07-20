Carp give minor league star Mejia a six-year deal

The Hiroshima Carp have signed minor league sensation Alejandro Mejia to a six-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Mejia has been dominating the Western League since signing a developmental contract out of the Carp’s Dominican Republic academy.

Mejia, the WL’s player of the month for June, currently leads NPB’s minor leagues in nine offensive categories: including hits (91), doubles (20), RBIs (51), batting average (.340), on-base percentage (.391) and slugging average (.556).

His contract is reportedly worth $35,000 (roughly ¥3.92 million) a year with a $100,000 signing bonus. However, NPB rules stipulate that active first-team players earn a minimum of ¥14.3 million — prorated according to roster time.

“I’m very pleased my efforts up until now have been recognized,” Mejia said in a statement.

As a teenager, Mejia played two seasons in the Dominican Summer League for the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

In June, the Carp promoted his countryman Xavier Batista to the first team for $47,000 a year, and he promptly hit pinch-hit home runs in his first two at-bats.