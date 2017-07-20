FC Tokyo falls again during German tour

FC Tokyo suffered its second straight defeat on its summer tour of Germany on Wednesday, losing 5-2 to Bundesliga side Mainz.

Keigo Higashi leveled for Tokyo shortly after Gerrit Holtmann gave Mainz the lead six minutes into the second half. But goals from Danny Latza, Daniel Brosinski and Kenan Kodro put the hosts in control.

Peter Utaka pulled one back for Tokyo, but Kodro completed a brace to wrap up the win in the closing stages.

Former Tokyo striker Yoshinori Muto came on with Mainz leading 2-1 in the second half, but didn’t put his name on the scoresheet.

Defeat for Tokyo, playing in Germany during the J. League summer break, came a day after it lost 2-1 to Augsburg.