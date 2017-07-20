Hakuho ties Kaio for most career wins
Yokozuna Hakuho (right) defeats sekiwake Tamawashi for the 1,047th victory of his career on Thursday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, tying Kaio's all-time record. | KYODO

NAGOYA – Yokozuna Hakuho rebounded from a shock first defeat by beating sekiwake Tamawashi on Thursday to collect a record-tying 1,047th career win, at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

Hakuho matched the all-time record held by former ozeki Kaio in the day’s penultimate bout at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium, knocking sekiwake Tamawashi (6-6) back with some vicious blows to the face before finishing him off with a routine shove at the ring’s edge.

“It’s strange, but I feel happy to be tied,” Hakuho said. “I can’t adequately express how I feel in words.

“Over the past year, I’ve suffered from injuries and struggles and I think I have achieved this tremendous record because of that.”

The result keeps Hakuho (11-1), sumo’s most successful wrestler with 38 championship titles, one win clear of No. 8 maegashira Aoiyama with three days of the 15-day meet remaining.

Hakuho can claim sole ownership of the all-time record with a victory against new ozeki Takayasu on Friday.

“Tomorrow, I want to be the sole owner of the record,” Hakuho said.

Aoiyama got back to winning ways to keep himself in the thick of the title race, the Bulgarian-born grappler tearing down 13th-ranked Hokutofuji (6-6) after a flurry of head charges to move to 10-2.

But sixth-ranked Onosho dropped out of a tie for second when he was slapped down to a third defeat by 10th-ranked Chiyotairyu (8-4).

Yokozuna Harumafuji is at 9-3 after he quickly marched out sekiwake Mitakeumi (8-4) in the day’s last bout.

Takayasu fell three wins off the pace when he was blasted out of the dohyo by fifth-ranked Tochiozan (9-3).

