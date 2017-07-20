Japan Boxing Commission, Kameda Gym complete settlement

Fighters with the controversial Kameda Gym could soon be back on Japan’s pro boxing scene following an announcement by the Japan Boxing Commission.

The JBC said Wednesday it had reached a settlement after it was sued by the gym’s chairman, Shinji Yoshii, and its manager, Satoshi Shima, who accused the body of wrongfully refusing to renew their licenses. Although the gym was never suspended, without licensed officials its boxers could not compete in Japan.

The suit had asked that Yoshii and Shima be certified and sought damages from the JBC. The settlement will allow the two to receive licenses with neither side asking for damages.

The JBC and the Kameda Gym had long been at odds over a variety of unseemly incidents, but the last straw came when Daiki Kameda retained his IBF super flyweight title in December 2013 despite losing his bout to an overweight fighter.

Daiki and his brother Koki retired soon after the JBC’s action, while the third boxing Kameda brother, Tomoki signed with the Kyoei Gym.

“They accepted that the punishment was wrong and in that understanding, their (Shima’s and Yoshii’s) honor was restored,” their attorney, Haruo Kitamura, said in a statement.