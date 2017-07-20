Star Ginobili staying put with San Antonio

Manu Ginobili appears to be putting off retirement for at least another season.

The shooting guard, who turns 40 on July 28, tweeted Wednesday that he is re-signing with San Antonio. The 198-cm veteran has been a part of four of the Spurs’ five NBA championships.

Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and 18.7 minutes per game last season. In 15 seasons with the Spurs, the native of Argentina ranks in the top five in franchise history in points (13,467), games (992), assists (3,835) and steals (1,349).